FELONY ARRESTS
Joshua Wilcox, 21, of the 900 block of Carolina Avenue, Yuba City was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 6:56 a.m. June 5 in the 900 block of Lincoln Road in Yuba City on suspicion of carrying a concealed dirk or dagger, two counts of battery on a peace officer and failure to appear. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Tazz Mendoza, 23, of the 1900 block of 16th Street, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10:54 a.m. June 5 on Highway 99 at Eager Road on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle, evading and violation of post release community supervision. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Jarnail Singh, 46, of the 900 block of East Crest Court, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 4 p.m. June 5 in the 900 block of East Crest Court in Yuba City on suspicion of lewd and lascivious acts with a minor and molesting a victim under 18 years of age. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Luis Langarcia, 38, of the 1400 block of Stewart Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 2:19 p.m. June 4 in the 1400 block of Stewart Way in Yuba City on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant and assault with a deadly weapon likely to cause great bodily injury. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Tyquan Key, 27, of the 1600 block of Tracy Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 12:45 p.m. June 4 in the 1600 block of Tracy Drive in Yuba City on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant, three counts of battery, two counts of damaging or destroying a communication device to prevent help, false imprisonment, dissuading or intimidating a witness, special allegations of domestic violence with great bodily injury and failure to appear. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Allen Holcomb, 39, of the 700 block of Cooper Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 1:37 p.m. June 4 on Bridge Street at Fippins Street in Yuba City on suspicion of failure to register as a sex offender, trespassing and possession of controlled substance paraphernalia. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Bryan Fox, 60, of the 9900 block of California Street, Live Oak, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 2:22 p.m. June 4 in the 9900 block of California Street in Live Oak on suspicion of criminal threats and violation of probation. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Thomas Haak, 25, of the 1200 block of Charlotte Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 5:51 p.m. June 4 in the 700 block of Wilkie Way in Yuba City on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Ranae Caracciola, 51, of the 1000 block of Lincoln Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 8:10 p.m. June 4 in the 800 block of Kimball Avenue in Yuba City on suspicion of unlawful possession of tear gas, being a felon in possession of a stun gun, driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with one or more prior DUI convictions, driving under the influence of drugs, driving without a license and violation of probation. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Dale Pergola, 20, of the 2800 block of Pennington Road, Live Oak, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 8:31 p.m. June 4 in the 1000 block of Civic Center Boulevard in Yuba City on suspicion of taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Kevin Leslie, 30, of the 1100 block of Marcia Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at Harbor Freight in Yuba City on suspicion of identity theft and fraudulent use of a credit card. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Daniel Duncan, 33, of the 3100 block of La Mantia Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:16 a.m. June 3 in the 1500 block of Caroleigh Way in Yuba City on suspicion of taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Michelle M. Long, 32, of the 2700 block of Gilmore Lane, Oroville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 8:30 p.m. June 3 in the 3300 block of Forty Mile Road on suspicion of cruelty to a child. She was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Viet X. Hoang, 41, of Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 10:20 a.m. June 3 in the 1100 block of N. Beale Road on suspicion of false impersonation of a peace officer, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and violation of parole. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Tyler M. Berry, 25, of the 700 block of Harris Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 12:40 a.m. June 6 in the 700 block of Harris Street in Marysville on suspicion of battery causing serious bodily harm and brandishing a weapon or firearm. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Daniel G. Wilson, 21, of the 100 block of Hooper Street, Wheatland, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 11:22 p.m. June 4 in the 4700 block of Wheatland Road in Wheatland on suspicion of resisting arrest, public intoxication, obstructing, and battery. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Isaac J. Manzanares, 25, of the 6500 block of Hillsdale Boulevard, Sacramento, was arrested by the Wheatland Police Department at 8:24 p.m. June 5 on Highway 65 at State Street in Wheatland on suspicion of possession of a large capacity magazine and carrying a loaded firearm. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Alia Kalaf, 26, of the 6300 block of Birdcage Street, Citrus Heights, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 5:39 p.m. June 4 on Franklin Avenue at Wilbur Way in Yuba City on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs and using a cellphone while driving. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Misael Amado-Meraz, 37, of Bird Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 4:10 p.m. June 5 at 7-11 on Market Street in Yuba City on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher, resisting arrest and driving without a license. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Tara Austin, 36, of the 8400 block of Ancho Way, Elverta, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 12:31 a.m. June 4 on Highway 99 south of Bogue Road. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Rosendo Castro, 20, of the 300 block of Miles Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 5:30 a.m. June 4 on Butte House Road at Harter Parkway in Yuba City. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Cheri Boals, 46, of the 1700 block of Pacifica Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 7:15 p.m. June 4 in the 1700 block of Pacifica Drive in Yuba City on suspicion of a wet and reckless and three counts of violation of parole. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Kenneth Sears, 47, of the 700 block of Lask Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12:20 p.m. June 4 on Northgate Drive at Greengate Drive in Yuba City on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Daniel Butcher-Morrissey, 37, of Marysvillle, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12:03 a.m. June 3 on Gray Avenue at State Route 20 in Yuba City on suspicion of disorderly conduct while under the influence of drugs. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Brittanty Stevenson, 26, of the 1500 block of Anneka Lane, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 7:11 p.m. June 3 on Tharp Road at Colusa Avenue in Yuba City on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Sara J. Karlson, 42, of the 1600 block of Citrus Street, W. Sacramento, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 2:56 a.m. June 3 on Feather River Boulevard at Highway 70 on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol and possession of brass knuckles. She was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Chou W. Moua, 38, of the 6000 block of Oleander Lane, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 9:50 p.m. June 5 at the Yuba County Jail on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.