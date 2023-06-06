FELONY ARRESTS

David William Woods, 33, of the 1700 block of Ellis Lake Drive, Marysville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 2:45 p.m. June 5 at his own residence, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant involved in a dating relationship. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail. 

