David William Woods, 33, of the 1700 block of Ellis Lake Drive, Marysville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 2:45 p.m. June 5 at his own residence, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant involved in a dating relationship. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Alexander Gregory Joseph Bowman, 32, of Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 12:58 a.m. June 6 at the 4800 block of Fleming Way, on suspicion of battery with serious injury and assault with force. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Kristopher Raymond Hofer, 38, of Lincoln, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 7:35 p.m. June 5 at the 8200 block of Marysville Road, on suspicion of making criminal threats. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Michael Joseph Daehn, 46, homeless, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 2 p.m. June 5 at the 1500 block of North Beale Road, on suspicion of making criminal threats. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Juan Amezcua Magallon, 50, of Sacramento, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 9:07 p.m. June 4 at State Highway 99 south, north of Feather River Boulevard. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.