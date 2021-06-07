FELONY ARRESTS
Gracie A. Robinson, 40, of the 1500 block of Pond View Drive, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 1:30 a.m. June 7 at her residence on suspicion of being an accessory to a crime. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Alberto Galvez Martinez, 43, of Stockton, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 9:37 p.m. June 6 in the 600 block of Brooks Avenue on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Michael J. Mayfield, 53, homeless, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 7:24 p.m. June 6 at Rio Inn and Suites on suspicion of threatening to commit a crime. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Ronald Ybarra, 32, of the 1100 block of Reed Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 6:38 p.m. June 6 at Muir Road and Reed Road on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon that was not a firearm. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
William Hankins, 20, of the 800 block of Francis Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 1:31 p.m. June 6 on Teegarden Avenue on suspicion of false imprisonment and inflicting corporal injury. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Naqash Khan, 18, of the 1200 block of Clark Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 1:20 a.m. June 6 at Gray Avenue and McMullen Avenue on suspicion of assault with a firearm on a person. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Theodore Amato, Jr., 61, of the 2300 block of Valencia Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 6:30 p.m. June 5 at his residence on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon that was not a firearm and threatening to commit a crime. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Santino Caracciola, 24, of the 400 block of Rose Lane, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:52 a.m. June 5 in the 900 block of Gray Avenue on suspicion of threatening to commit a crime. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Robert Winn, 23, of the 2100 block of Delle Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 9:50 a.m. June 5 on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Graham Looke, 38, of the 1000 block of El Margarita Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12:21 a.m. June 6 on Highway 99 at Highway 20. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Ellenor Tomsic, 31, of Biggs, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 7:43 p.m. June 5 on West Butte Road at Highway 20. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Jordany Hernandez-Ramirez, 19, of the 100 block of Via Roberto, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 6:20 a.m. June 4 at Colusa Highway at Rocca Way. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
James Langford, 44, of the 900 block of South Barrett Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12:23 a.m. June 4 at Highway 20 west of Tharp Road. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.