FELONY ARRESTS
Audrey Menchaca, 29, of the 1900 block of Cherry Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:15 a.m. June 6 at the 400 block of North Walton Avenue, on suspicion of second-degree burglary. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Gary Johnson, 30, of Grass Valley, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:15 a.m. June 6 at the 400 block of North Walton Avenue, on suspicion of second-degree burglary. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Glenna Norene Sprague, 56, of the 5900 block of Chon Avenue, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 5:46 p.m. June 6 at the 5700 block of Arboga Road, on suspicion of burglary. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Nathan Dwayne Vanosdol, 30, homeless, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 2:41 p.m. June 6 at Cattail Court, on suspicion of willfully to resist, delay or obstruct peace officers or emergency medical technicians, who are performing their official duties. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Michael Avery Tipton, 40, of the 6400 block of Timer Ridge Road, Shingletown, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department e at 12:06 a.m. June 6 at the 3300 block of Forty Mile Road, Wheatland, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant involved in a dating relationship and robbery. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Ignacio Lopez Jr., 24, of the 800 block of Pershing Avenue, Yuba City was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11 a.m. June 6 at Shasta Street and Center Street. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Jordany Oreus, 28, of Orlando, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 1:07 p.m. June 6 at State Highway 70 at Boyer Road. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Harold Lewis Smith, 63, of the 1100 block Hobart Drive, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 8:08 p.m. June 6 at his own residence. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.