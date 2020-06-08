FELONY ARRESTS
Trevor D. Morgan, 20, of the 1200 block of Plumas St., Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 9:20 p.m. June 7 at his residence on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, and being a part of a criminal street gang. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Anthony B. Torres, 33, of North Highlands, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 6:13 a.m. June 7 in the 2290 block of River Oaks Blvd., Plumas Lake, on suspicion of threatening to commit a crime. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Jimmy E. Morrison, 37, of the 970 block of Marcia Ave., Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department on June 7 in the 130 block of South Lawrence Ave. on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury and false imprisonment. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Violet C. Johnson, 34, of the 2360 block of Hammonton Smartsville Road, Marysville, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 8:53 p.m. June 6 in the 2830 block of Railroad Ave., Yuba City, on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for sale. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Taylor M. Turner, of Citrus Heights, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 5:56 p.m. June 6 in the 920 block of B St. on suspicion of robbery. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Amanda M. Widener, 38, of the 130 block of F St., Marysville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 5:37 p.m. June 6 in the 230 block of E St. on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury, false imprisonment, and assault with force. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Mark J. Amaro, 44, of the 1200 block of Rosemary Lane, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 1:21 p.m. June 6 at his residence on suspicion of threatening to commit a crime or cause great bodily injury. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
James Garrett, 54, of the 5920 block of Garden Highway, Yuba City, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 1:20 p.m. June 6 in the 5290 block of Garden Highway on suspicion of driving a vehicle without the owner’s consent and receiving known stolen property. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Magdalena D. Strickland, 27, of the 160 block of Hazel Ave., Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 10 a.m. June 6 in the 1620 block of North Beale Road, Marysville, on suspicion of burglary and possessing ammunition while being prohibited from possessing a firearm. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Tyler D. Naylor, 24, of the 310 block of Hetherington Circle, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department on June 6 at his residence on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Jonathan Prentice, 37, of Penn Valley, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 3:30 p.m. June 5 at the Nevada County Jail on suspicion of burglary, threatening to commit a crime or cause great bodily harm, and forgery. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Versy Ashford, 31, of Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 8:37 a.m. June 5 in the 800 block of April Lane on suspicion of threatening to commit a crime or cause great bodily injury. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Muhammad Ali, 22, of Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 3:08 a.m. June 5 at his residence on suspicion of threatening to commit a crime or cause great bodily injury. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Brayden A. Pena, 34, of Roseville, was arrested by the Wheatland Police Department at 9:16 p.m. June 7. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Bonara Ros, 36, of Sacramento, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 3:08 a.m. June 7 in the 1150 block of Dark Horse Way, Plumas Lake. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Gonzalo Garcia-Ramirez, 22, of the 430 block of Bernard Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 2:48 a.m. June 7 at Wilbur Avenue and Franklin Avenue. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Francisco Bernal, 22, of the 1590 block of Gray Ave., Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 1:40 a.m. June 7 at Live Oak Boulevard and Downie Street. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Juan C. Serrano-Romero, 36, of the 2140 block of McGowan Parkway, Olivehurst, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 1:06 a.m. June 7. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Miguel A. Chavez, 39, of the 1930 block of Deerfield Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 9:42 p.m. June 6 at Franklin Avenue and Palora Avenue, Yuba City. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Gary A. Bender, 33, of the 500 block of South Barrett Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 8:51 p.m. June 6 at South Barrett Road and Richland Road. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Brianna N. Haaby, 24, of Sacramento, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 4:49 a.m. June 6. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Rodolfo E. Yuriar, 28, of the 290 block of Dorman Ave., Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:21 p.m. June 5 at Franklin Avenue and Plumas Boulevard. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Christopher Chavez, 19, of Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 3:24 p.m. June 5 in the 700 block of Colusa Ave. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Marco Cordero-Rodriguez, 43, of Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 5:45 a.m. June 5 at the Adventist Health/Rideout Emergency Room. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Sukhman Dhillon, 21, of Yuba City, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 3:40 a.m. June 5. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Davona Alfred, 22, of Olivehurst, was arrested by the Marysville Police at 9:50 p.m. June 3 at Alicia Avenue She was booked into Yuba County Jail.