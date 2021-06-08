FELONY ARRESTS
David Gilbert, Jr., 45, of the 700 block of Franklin Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 9:12 p.m. June 7 at his residence on suspicion of grand theft and conspiracy to commit a crime. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Erin Gregg, 33, of the 700 block of Franklin Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 9:12 p.m. June 7 at her residence on suspicion of grand theft and conspiracy to commit a crime. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Joshua Rutledge, 34, of the 1400 block of Geneva Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 8:39 p.m. June 7 at his residence on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Walter R. Horn, 46, of the 1000 block of Grand Avenue, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 2:30 p.m. June 7 in the 1000 block of Grand Avenue on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
DUI ARREST
Francisco Gutierrez, 22, of the first block of Neilson Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 6:32 p.m. June 7 in the 600 block of Queens Avenue. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.