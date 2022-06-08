FELONY ARRESTS
James Edwards Staggs, 46, homeless, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 11:45 a.m. June 7 at the 1100 block of North Beale Road, on suspicion of failure to register as a sex offender. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Karla Isabel Gonzalez, 18, of the 40 block of Oregon Way, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 5:37 p.m. June 7 at the 6100 block of Griffith Avenue, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant involved in a dating relationship. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Kevin Aurther Leslie, 31, of the 1600 block of Brookglen Drive, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 11:01 p.m. June 7 at the North Beale Road and Feather River Boulevard, on suspicion of grand theft. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Kenneth Stokes, 42, of Carmichael, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 6:59 a.m. June 9 at the 400 block of Bridge Street, on suspicion of taking a vehicle without consent and possession of a controlled substance with the intent to sell. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Peter Ticknor Jr., 47, of Magalia, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 10:17 a.m. June 7 at the 4700 block of Garden Highway, on suspicion of being a prohibited person in possession of ammunition. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Antonio Rios, 29, of Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 2 p.m. June 7 at the 700 block of West Onstott Frontage Road, on suspicion of taking a vehicle without consent. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Dominique Vargas, 32, of Oroville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 7:50 p.m. June 7 at the 900 block of Gray Avenue, Yuba City, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant involved in a dating relationship. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Blaine Thompson, 32, of the 1200 block of Kenny Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 8:04 p.m. June 7 at his own residence, on suspicion of kidnapping and inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant involved in a dating relationship. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Gabino Cruz Vargas, 42, of the 4600 block of Fleming Way, Olivehurst, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 7:23 p.m. June 7 at State Highway 70, south of Nicolaus Avenue. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.