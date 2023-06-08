Shannon Algelina Maguire Salvatore, 27, of Vacaville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 4:20 p.m. June 7 at the 50 block of Via Grande, on suspicion of possession of a firearm as a prohibited person. She was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Morgan Gooding-Byrd, 27, of Rancho Cordova, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 4:20 p.m. June 7 at the 50 block of Via Grande, on suspicion of possession of a firearm as a prohibited person. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Nicole Hopkins, 39, of Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 4:56 p.m. June 7 at the 40 block of Second Street, Yuba City, on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon that is not a firearm. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Malia Lynn Johnson, 26, of Sacramento, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 3:01 a.m. June 7 at Algodon Road and Plumas Lake Boulevard. She was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Isaias Vasquez Ramirez, 25, of the 1900 block of Hardial Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 10:32 p.m. June 7 at 4th and B Street. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.