FELONY ARRESTS
Gurjit Purwal, 44, of the 1900 block of Hunji Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 6 a.m. Feb. 25 on Oliver Drive at Franklin Avenue in Yuba City on suspicion of attempted murder, possession of a controlled substance, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and violation of probabtion. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Miguel Flores, 31, of the 800 block of Spiva Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10 a.m. Feb. 25 on Reeves Avenue at Cooper Avenue in Yuba City on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, violation of post release community supervision and two counts of violation of parole. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Shirelle Payne, 32, of Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 2:50 p.m. Feb. 25 in the 1100 block of Casita Drive in Yuba City on suspicion of robbery, burglary, possession of an opium pipe and failure to appear. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Dagoberto Lopez-Avila, 29, of the 900 block of Shasta Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 8:01 p.m Feb. 25 in the 800 block of Market Street in Yuba City on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant, driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher, driving with an open container, driving with a suspended license, four enhancements for previous DUI convictions and five counts of violation of probation. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Juan Castro-Soto, 22, of the 700 block of Forbes Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12:28 a.m. Feb. 26 in the 400 block of Franklin Avenue in Yuba City on suspicion of receiving known stolen property, carrying a loaded firearm in a vehicle or public place, manufacturing, sale or possession of large-capacity magazines, reckless driving, driving under the influence of drugs of alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher and possession of concentrated cannabis. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Misael Cazares, 29, of the 8800 block of W. Howard Road, Stockton, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 3 p.m. Feb. 26 in the 700 block of Lincoln Road in Yuba City on suspicion of identity theft, two counts of possession of personal identifying information with the intent to defraud, forgery, making or passing factitious checks, possession of a controlled substance, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, possession of an opium pipe and failure to appear. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Dianna Morgan, 54, of the 1700 block of Bruce Drive, Anderson, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 3:30 p.m. Feb. 26 in the 1100 block of Harter Parkway in Yuba City on suspicion of grand theft. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Richard Morgan, of the 1700 block of Bruce Drive, Anderson, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 3:30 p.m. Feb. 26 in the 1100 block of Harter Parkway in Yuba City on suspicion of grand theft. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Allen Reil, 20, of the 500 block of Evergreen Drive, Wheatland, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 8:23 p.m. Feb. 26 in the 900 block of Gray Avenue in Yuba City on suspicion of lewd or lascivious acts with a child 14 years of age or younger, sexual penetration of a minor and oral copulation while the victim was intoxicated or under the influence of a controlled substance. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Alexis Velasco, 25, of the 1500 block of Derek Drive, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 8 p.m. Feb. 27 in the 500 block of Colusa Avenue in Yuba City on suspicion of attempting to receive known stolen property, being a felon in possession of ammunition, failure to appear and violation of probation. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Andres, urquidez, 31, of the 1200 block of Payne Court, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 9:45 p.m. Feb. 27 in the 1900 block of Jacob Drive in Yuba City on suspicion of forging or altering a vehicle registration, evading and driving with a suspended license. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Christopher S.L. Tew, 30, of 8 27th Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 8:40 p.m. Feb. 25 at the America’s Best Value Motel in Marysville on suspicion of criminal threats, inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant and violation of probation. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Steven Bravo, 62, of the 21700 block of Highway 113, Knights Landing, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 1:30 a.m. Feb. 25 in the 21700 block of Highway 113 on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Carlos Uriostegui, 31, of the 1600 block of Hooper Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 1:11 p.m. Feb. 25 on Hooper Avenue in Yuba City on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs, selling drug paraphernalia to persons 18 years of age or younger, three counts of violation of probation and failure to appear. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Doris Duenas, 49, of the 900 block of W. Cypress Road, Oakley, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 4:50 p.m. Feb. 25 on Highway 99 south of Bridge Street in Yuba City. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Michael Fleming, 28, of Yuba City, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 6:47 p.m. Feb. 25 on Feather River Boulevard at the Star Bend Boat Launch on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol causing great bodily injury. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Javier Chacon, 26, of the 1400 block of Sartori Avenue, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 8:15 p.m. Feb. 25 in the 1200 block of Colusa Avenue in Yuba City on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance and two counts of possession of controlled substance paraphernalia. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Kamarri Watson, 25, of the 6000 block of Oleander Drive, Marysville, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 1:59 p.m. Feb. 26 on Highway 99 at W. Catlett Road in Nicolaus. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Percsilla Mayatt, 58,of the 1400 block of Bridge Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 8:31 p.m. Feb. 26 on Bridge Street at Walton Avenue in Yuba City. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Karen McGinnis, 59, of the 3000 block of Arbolo Drive, Burlingame, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 1:38 a.m. Feb. 27 on Harter Parkway at Colusa Frontage Road in Yuba City. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
William Walker, 52, of the 200 block of Third Street, Marysville, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 2:22 a.m. Feb. 27 on Colusa Avenue just west of Stabler Lane in Yuba City. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Ricardo Guzman-Sanchez, 36, of Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10:03 a.m. Feb.l 27 on Colusa Avenue in Yuba City on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance, battery, resisting arrest, two counts of failure to appear and violation of parole. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Antonio Rios, 28, of Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 3:29 p.m. Feb. 27 in the 1400 block of Bridge Street in Yuba City on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Casey Clement, 30, of the 200 block of Clark Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 1:25 a.m. Feb. 28 on S. Lawrence Avenue at Franklin Avenue in Yuba City on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs and failure to appear. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Daniel S. Butcher-Morrissey, 37, of Marysville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 9:29 p.m. Feb. 25 in the 1200 block of B Street in Marysville on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance and violation of parole. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Raul A. Galvez Castillo, 31, of the 1400 block of Main Avenue, Sacramento, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 11:02 p.m. Feb. 24 in the 1000 block of Grand Avenue in Olivehurst on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher, driving without a license, failure to provide valid proof of vehicle insurance and evading. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Michael J. Ramos, 39, of the 600 block of Powerhouse Road, Newcastle, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 12:23 a.m. Feb. 28 on southbound Feather River Boulevard west of Highway 70 in Olivehurst on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher and driving with a suspended license. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.