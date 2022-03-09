FELONY ARRESTS
Sandy Keovilayphone, 38, of the 1300 block of Hunn Road,Yuba City, was arrested by the Wheatland Police Department at 2:03 a.m. March 8 at the 500 block of McDevitt Drive, Wheatland, on suspicion of taking a vehicle without consent. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Jason Lee Butler, 45, of Stockton, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:30 a.m. March 8 at the 1000 block of Civic Center Boulevard, Yuba City,, on suspicion of possession of an assault weapon, a firearm and ammunition as a prohibited person. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Robert Juul, 34, of the 700 block of Lask Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 3:45 a.m. March 8 at his own residence on suspicion of residential burglary. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Kimberlee Hess, 33, of Sacramento, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 11:23 a.m. March 8 at the 400 block of Anita Way, Yuba City, on suspicion of smuggling a controlled substance into a prison or jail. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Alexis Velasco, 25, of the 1500 block of Derek Drive, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 7:36 p.m. March 8 at the Sanborn Road and Merean Way, on suspicion of dissuading or intimidating a witness by threat or force. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Christina Godbolt, 31, of the 1800 block of Freeman Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 7:47 p.m. March 8 at Sanborn Road and Morgan Way, on suspicion of conspiracy to commit a crime. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Perry Darin Smith, 50, of the 1900 block of Harvey Road, Olivehurst, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 3:23 a.m. March 8 at Olivehurst Avenue and Powerline Road. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Thomas Harley Byers, 46, of the 400 block of 2nd Street, Wheatland, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 1:17 a.m. March 9 at Highway 65 at McGowan Road. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Antonio Fairchild, 20, of the 1300 block of Gray Avenue, Yuba City was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 2:55 p.m. March 8 at the Bank of America. The person was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Thomas Williams Jr., 43, of Sacramento, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 12:38 a.m. March 8 at Highway 70 at Howsley Road. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.