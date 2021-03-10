FELONY ARRESTS
Laurieann M.I. Benningfield, 37, of the 2200 block of McGowan Parkway, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Department at 3:31 p.m. March 9 on McGowan Parkway on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon likely to cause great bodily injury, battery causing great bodily injury and burglary. She was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Trisha M. Jackson, 39, of the 400 block of McRae Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:25 a.m. March 9 in the 400 block of McRae Way on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Monica A. Velasquez, 25, of the 9500 block of Rachel Street, Live Oak, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 6:33 a.m. March 9 at Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain on suspicion of driving under the influence causing bodily injury, and DUI. She was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
DUI ARREST
Robert A. Hubbard, 36, of the 300 block of Fifth Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 6:43 p.m. March 9 in the 300 block of Sixth Street. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.