FELONY ARRESTS
Kane S. Martin, 30, of the 1500 block of Ellis Lake Drive, Marysville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 4:40 a.m. March 9 at his own residence on suspicion of communicating a threat to someone that can result in great bodily injury or death and domestic violence. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Jaime Way Wideman, 32, of the 4500 block of Ardmore Avenue, Olivehurst was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 2:24 p.m. March 6 at 1 Avondale, on suspicion of failuring to register as a sex offender. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Jessica Anne Saunders, 41, of Elk Grove, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 7:24 p.m. March 9 at Island and Feather River Boulevard on suspicion of taking a vehicle without consent. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Sean Butts, 45, of Sacramento, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 8 a.m. March 9 at Pleasant Grove and Sankey Road, on suspicion of taking a vehicle without consent and receiving known stolen property. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Armando Marez, 27, of Sacramento, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 8:43 a.m. March 9 at Pleasant Grove and Sankey Road, on suspicion of receiving known stolen property. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Gilberto Gonzalez Calata, 40, of the 1000 block of Randolph Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 2:55 p.m. March 9 at the 1500 block of Poole Boulevard, Yuba City, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant in a dating relationship. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARREST
Daniel Claydon, 24, of the 2100 block of Birmington Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10:04 p.m. March 9 at Highway 20 at Walton Avenue, Yuba City.
He was booked into Sutter County Jail.