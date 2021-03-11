FELONY ARRESTS
Molly M. Bergkamp, 25, of the 500 block of Bridge Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 9:50 p.m. March 10 at their residence on suspicion of abuse. They were booked into Sutter County Jail.
Alexander W. Gatlin, 24, of the 500 block of Bridge Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 9:29 p.m. March 10 at his residence on suspicion of false imprisonment. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Tamara D. Pack, 34, of the 600 block of Shasta Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 2:35 p.m. March 10 in the 1600 block of Hooper Road on suspicion of abuse. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Christina A. Casimiro-Gonzales, 43, of the 10000 block of Luther Road, Live Oak, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 2:24 p.m. March 10 in the 100 block of Dorman Avenue on suspicion of child endangerment. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Carlos A. Cuevas, 31, of the 1400 block of Countryside Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 10:27 a.m. March 10 at his residence on suspicion of possessing a short-barreled gun and theft of property. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Maria I. Cuevas, 34, of the 1400 block of Countryside Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 10:27 a.m. March 10 at her residence on suspicion of possessing a short-barreled gun and theft of property. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Rodney N. Pesnell, 56, of the 2300 block of Mage Avenue, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 10:21 a.m. March 10 in the 3000 block of Feather River Boulevard on suspicion of vehicle theft. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.