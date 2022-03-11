FELONY ARRESTS
Jeffrey Wroblewski, 42, of Carmichael, was arrested by the Yuba-Sutter Narcotic and Gang Enforcement Task Force at 2:06 p.m. March 10 at the 1900 block of Highway 65, on suspicion of possession of a firearm and ammunition as a prohibited person and possession of a controlled substance for sale. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Tammy Christine Miles, 44, homeless, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 12:38 p.m. March 10 at 7th Avenue, on suspicion of communicating a threat to someone that can result in great bodily injury or death. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Bob Colburn Harris, 54, of the 4700 block of Western Avenue, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 10:15 a.m. March 10 at the 5500 block of Chestnut Road, on suspicion of possession of a firearm as a prohibited person. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
James Murphy-Curt, 32, of Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 5:50 a.m. March 10 at Plumas Boulevard and Rowe Avenue, Yuba City, on suspicion of possession of a weapon as a prisoner and violating parole of a felony. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Sebastian Soto, 28, of Florida, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:10 a.m. March 10 at the 400 block of Neil Drive on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant in a dating relationship. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Aman Mahey, 22, of the 100 block of Twin Rivers Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 1:12 a.m. March 10 at Garden Highway and Winship. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.