FELONY ARRESTS
Rebecca L. Trejo, 38, of the 4300 block of Elton Avenue, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 3:13 p.m. March 11 in the 1100 block of North Beale Road on suspicion of arson. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Andrew J. Reynoso, 24, of the 16000 block of Willow Glen Way, Brownsville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 7:46 a.m. March 11 in the 600 block of Sutter Street on suspicion of robbery and DUI. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Harold O. David, 49, homeless, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 4:49 p.m. March 10 in the 1200 block of Colusa Highway on suspicion of purchasing tear gas as a convicted felon. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Paul M. Emch, 36, of the 1000 block of Fleda Avenue, Olivehurst, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 12:01 a.m. March 12. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Carrington S. Forbes, 28, of the 2800 block of Pennington Road, Live Oak, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 5:58 p.m. March 11 in the 1400 block of Live Oak Boulevard. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Roy C. Wilson, 45, of the 1700 block of Eager Road, Live Oak, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 4:30 a.m. March 11. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.