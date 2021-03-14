FELONY ARRESTS
Jhan J. Cruz-Munoz, 22, of the 400 block of North Barrett Road, Yuba City, was arrested by Yuba City Police Department on March 12 at Gray Avenue north of Bridge Street on suspicion of burglary, identity theft and making fictitious checks. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Andrew C. Rodriguez, 22,of the 600 block of Franklin Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by Yuba City Police Department on March 13 at his own residence on suspicion of corporal injury involving a spouse or cohabitant. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Jennifer Rodriguez, 21,of the 2100 block of Buck River Street, Yuba City, was arrested by Yuba City Police Department on March 13 at the 600 block of Franklin Road on suspicion of spousal abuse. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.