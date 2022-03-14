FELONY ARRESTS
Devin Seronio, 31, of Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 9:28 p.m. March 10 on Shanghai Bend Road at Levee Road on suspicion of being a felon in possession of ammunition and violation of parole. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Jesse Gomez, 31, of Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10:30 p.m. March 10 in the 1400 block of Market Street in Yuba City on suspicion of bringing a controlled substance into a prison or jail, possession of a controlled substance, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, trespassing, two counts of violation of parole and four counts of failure to appear. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Ramesh Ahmad Reshad, 25, of the 2500 block of Jillian Drive, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 3:57 p.m. March 11 in the 1200 block of Colusa Avenue in Yuba City on suspicion of child abuse causing great bodily injury or death and assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Carlos Lujan Sr., 37, of the 800 block of H Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 8:26 p.m. March 11 in the 400 block of Anita Way in Yuba City on suspicion of manufacturing, sale or possession of brass knuckles, manufacturing, sale or possession of a leaded cane or billy club, two counts of possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, possession of marijuana while driving, committing a felony while released on bail, failure to provide valid vehicle registration, driving with a suspended license and failure to appear. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Gilberto Gonzalez Calata, 40, of the 1000 block of Randolph Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:39 p.m. March 11 in the 1000 block of Randolph Drive in Yuba City on suspicion of battery, damaging or destroying a communication device to prevent help, possession of a controlled substance, being under the influence of a controlled substance and failure to appear. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Yowe Munoz, 28, of the 500 block of Scott Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 4:11 a.m. March 12 on Fremont Way at Plumas Street in Yuba City on suspicion of carrying a loaded firearm in a public place, being a felon in possession of a firearm, carrying a loaded handgun without being the registered owner, driving without a license, failure to provide a valid vehicle registration and failure to maintain vehicle lights in good working order. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Hijinio Rodriguez, 19, of the 500 block of Scott Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 4:11 a.m. March 12 on Fremont Way at Plumas Street in Yuba City on suspicion of carrying a loaded firearm in a public place and carrying a loaded handgun without being the registered owner. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Steven Fawcett, 57, of the 3100 block of Roosevelt Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 8:42 p.m. March 12 in the 3100 block of Roosevelt Road in Yuba City on suspicion of brandishing a weapon or firearm, inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant and assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Doris Mullally, 35, of the 4800 block of Sawtelle Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 8:02 a.m. March 12 in the 4800 block of Highway 99 in Yuba City on suspicion of vandalism with $400 or more in damages and being under the influence of a controlled substance. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
John George, 33, of the 1500 block of Clark Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 5:32 a.m. March 13 in the 600 block of Wilson Road in Yuba City on suspicion of receiving known stolen property, possession of teargas, two counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of an opium pipe. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Craig Harger, 55, of Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 7:33 a.m. March 13 in the 400 block of Bridge Street in Yuba City on suspicion of receiving known stolen property and two counts of violation of probation. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Justin Raade, 45, of the 500 block of Reeves Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 2:10 p.m. March 13 in the 600 block of Almond Street in Yuba City on suspicion of vandalism with $400or more in damages, attempted burglary, petty theft and disorderly conduct. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Justus Rodas, 26, of the 5800 block of Garden Avenue, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at the Yuba County Government Center in Marysville on suspicion of vandalism with $400 or more in damages, possession of a controlled substance, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, bringing a controlled substance into a prison or jail, committing a felony while released on bail and three counts of failure to appear. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Daniel T. Stacey, 27, of the 1100 block of North Beale Road, Linda, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 3 p.m March 12 in the 1400 block of Simpson Lane in Marysville on suspicion of taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent, receiving a known stolen vehicle, possession of shuriken, carrying a concealed dirk or dagger and possession of a controlled substance. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Shawn Singh, 40, of the 1800 block of Florintown Way, Sacramento, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 9:47 a.m. March 13 in the 800 block of Cedar Lane in Olivehurst on suspicion of burglary, criminal conspiracy, possession of burglary tools, receiving known stolen property, vandalism and possession of a controlled substance. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Brenden S. Fessler, 31, of the 1200 block of E. 22nd Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 1:46 p.m. March 11 in the 1200 block of E. 22nd Street in Marysville on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm, inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant and false imprisonment. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Santana M. Havlin,k 19, of the 5500 block of S. Gledhill Avenue, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 9:50 p.m. March 11 in the 5500 block of Gledhill Avenue in Olivehurst on suspicion of kidnapping, inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant, battery causing serious bodily injury and child endangerment. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Alexandera Perez, 34, of the 5000 block of Chestnut Road, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 3:40 p.m. March 12 on Richland Road at Bunce Road in Yuba City on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent with an enhancement, child endangerment, driving with a suspended license, speeding, failure to wear a seat belt and failure to provide valid vehicle registration. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Victor Lopez Jiminez, 19, of the 200 block of Wilbur Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 4:15 p.m. March 12 on Garden Highway at Bogue Road in Yuba City on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent and driving without a license. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Manuel Madrid, 49, of the 300 block of Teegarden Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10:18 p.m. March 12 on Louise Avenue at Gray Avenue in Yuba City on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, vandalism and two counts of failure to appear. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Darrell Rojas, 47, of the 900 block of 14th Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12:55 p.m. March 6 at the Quick Stop on Live Oak Boulevard in Yuba City on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Felipe Negrete Gonzalez, 27, of the 4400 block of 42nd Avenue, Sacramento, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 1:01 a.m. March 13 on southbound Highway 99 just north of Sankey Road. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Masha Tighe, 28, of the 700 block of B Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 9:59 a.m. March 13 in the 700 block of B Street in Yuba City on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Derek Ramsaur, 30, of Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10:40 a.m. March 13 at the Yuba County Government Center in Marysville on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent, providing false identification to a peace officer, driving with a suspended license, possession of a controlled substance, failure to maintain lights in good working order, three counts of violation of probation and three counts of failure to appear. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Jose L. Lopez Guzman, 27, of Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 8 p.m. March 13 in the old KMart parking lot in Yuba City. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Justin Hayes, 39, of the 1300 block of Bamboo Street, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:52 a.m. March 13 in the 1100 block of Market Street in Yuba City on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and failure to appear. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Jonathan E. Mims, 31, of the 6000 block of Gossett Way, Linda, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 9:44 a.m. March 12 in the 6000 block of Gossett Way in Linda on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance, resisting arrest and violation of probation. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
John D.R. Alston, 35, of the 1500 block of Pond View Drive, Marysville, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 12:14 a.m. March 13 in the 3300 block of Forty Mile Road in Wheatland on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, being under the influence of a controlled substance and possession of controlled substance paraphernalia. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Steven J. Moser, 30, of the 800 block of Nicholas Lane, Olivehurst, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 12:41 a.m. March 11 on Feather River Boulevard north of Virginia Avenue in Olivehurst on suspicion of two counts of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol causing injury and driving without a license. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.