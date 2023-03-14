Alexis Gabrielle Castro, 35, of the 2000 block of Stonewood, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 6:30 p.m. March 11 at her own residence, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant involved in a dating relationship. She was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Phoukhong Borihanh, 50, transient, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 7 p.m. March 10 at the 3300 block of Forty Mile Road, Wheatland, on suspicion of vandalism. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Michael Joseph Gant, 31, of the 5600 block of North Gledhill, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 12:25 a.m. March 11 at his own residence, on suspicion of elder abuse and battery with serious bodily injury. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Juan Antonio Moran, 44, of Gridley, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 5:20 p.m. March 11 at the 3300 block of Forty Mile Road, Wheatland, on suspicion of unlawfully taking a vehicle and buy/receive a stolen vehicle. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Arlan Ralph McCombs, 44, of the 1300 block of Lady Fern, Plumas Lake, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 2:05 a.m. March 14 at his own residence, on suspicion of buy/receive a stolen vehicle. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Ricky Dale Jeffries, 39, of the 1000 block of Hedge Avenue, Linda, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 2:49 p.m. March 11 at the 3800 block of Feather River Boulevard, on suspicion of concealing a dirk/dagger and possession of an illegal weapon. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Collazo Adrian Juarez, 18, of Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 12:51 p.m. March 13 at the 5000 block of Chestnut Avenue, on suspicion of vandalism. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Nayelli Estrada-Diaz, of the 5000 block of Garden Avenue, Olivehurst, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 12:38 a.m. March 12 at North Beale Road. She was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Micah Simeon Herbert, 34, of the 5500 block of WaterHole Loop, Marysville, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 1:52 a.m. March 12 at North Beale Road and Hammonton-Smartsville Road. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Mathew Cane Wilkens, 50, of the 5500 block of Marysville Road, Dobbins, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 7:48 p.m. March 12 at Frenchtown and Dobbins Road. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Desirae Ann Casteel, 37, of the 900 block of South Palora Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 10:03 p.m. March 10 at 11th Avenue and Yuba Gardens. She was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Angel Joan Yepez, 31, of the 1700 block of Shoreline Drive, Marysville, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 2:36 a.m. March 11 at 3rd and B Street. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Lisa Marie Anderson, 32, of Olivehurst, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 10:39 a.m. March 11 at Riverside Drive and Almond Avenue. She was booked into the Yuba County Jail.