FELONY ARRESTS

Alexis Gabrielle Castro, 35, of the 2000 block of Stonewood, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 6:30 p.m. March 11 at her own residence, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant involved in a dating relationship. She was booked into the Yuba County Jail. 

Tags

