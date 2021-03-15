FELONY ARRESTS
Orion S. Ellesbury, 34, of the 1000 block of Civic Center Boulevard, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12:55 p.m. March 14 in the 900 block of Bridge Street on suspicion of threatening to commit a crime. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Mark Parker, 55, of the 400 block of South Roberta Way, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 3:45 a.m. March 14 on South Roberta Way on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Brittney C. Corrie, 22, of the 400 block of Main Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:59 p.m. March 13 at her residence on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon that was not a firearm. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Amanda D. Wiggins, 36, of the 1400 block of Bridge Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 4:15 p.m. March 13 in the 400 block of Humphrey Road on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Joshua Dallar, 34, of the 1800 block of Bridge Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 1:52 a.m. March 13 on suspicion of being a felon in possession of tear gas and possessing or manufacturing a leaded cane. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Andrew C. Rodriguez, 22, of the 600 block of Franklin Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department on March 13 at his residence on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Jennifer Rodriguez, 21, of the 2100 block of Buck River Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department on March 13 in the 600 block of Franklin Road on suspicion of abuse. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Jhan J. Cruz-Munoz, 22, of the 400 block of North Barrett Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department on March 12 on Gray Avenue on suspicion of burglary, identity theft and making fictitious checks. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Isac S. Jan, 32, of the 200 block of Lynn Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10:27 p.m. March 14 on Butte House Road. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Nicholas J. Rhoades, 24, of the 2800 block of Highway 20, Marysville, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 8:12 p.m. March 14 on Highway 20 at Loma Rica Road. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Ian D. Edwards, 31, of Magalia was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 3:28 a.m. March 14 in the 800 block of Lincoln Road, Yuba City. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Simranjeet Singh, 29, of the 3500 block of Rue Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 3:18 a.m. March 14 at Civic Center Boulevard and Butte House Road. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Carlos J. Hernandez, 32, of the 6100 block of Gossett Way, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10:08 p.m. March 13 in the 700 block of Cooper Avenue. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.