FELONY ARRESTS
Kollen Howard, 33, of the 1900 block of Country Club Court, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 8:12 p.m. March 14 at Ash Way and Wiger Avenue, on suspicion of furnishing a minor with cannabis. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Marylou Real, 53, of the 500 block of Harris Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 8:25 a.m. March 14 at Aaron Drive and Jodi, Yuba City, on suspicion of carrying a loaded firearm with a felony conviction. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Marvin Noor, 61, of the 3400 block of North Meridian Road, Meridian was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 1:20 p.m. March 14 at his own residence, on suspicion of violating parole of a felony charge. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Peter Ticknor Jr., 47, of Magalia, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 1:58 p.m. March 14 at the 600 block of Rednail Road, Yuba City, on suspicion of failure to appear in court on a felony charge. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Shawna Durbin, 28, of the 1100 block of Pease Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 1:58 p.m. March 14 at the 600 block of Rednail Road, Yuba City, on suspicion of failure to appear in court on a felony charge. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
John Sasamoto, 40, of the 200 block of Walton Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 11:47 p.m. March 14 at his own residence, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant in a dating relationship. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Elias Urquidez, 34, of the 500 block of Harris Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 9:52 p.m. March 13 at the 1200 block of Payne. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Keenan Stamp, 37, of the 1100 block of Eager Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 8:31 a.m. March 14 at the 2000 block of Aaron Drive, Yuba City. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.