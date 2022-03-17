FELONY ARRESTS
James Edward Staggs, 45, homeless, was arrested by a partner agency at 12:19 p.m. March 16 at the 6000 block of Lindhurst Avenue, on suspicion of a parole violation stemming from a felony. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Mindy Verrona, 41, of Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 3:12 a.m. March 16 at the 1600 block of Butte House Road, Yuba City, on suspicion of second-degree robbery. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Jeremiah Piroutek, 26, of Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department, noon March 16 at Gray Avenue at Louis, Yuba City, on suspicion of burglary and failure to appear on a felony charge. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Connor Norris, 31, of the 900 block of Spiva Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 2 p.m. March 16 at the 900 block of Market Street, on suspicion of failure to appear on a felony charge. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Michael Luke, 29, of the 1800 block of Autumnwood Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Probation Department at 2:10 p.m.March 16 at the 500 block of Boyd Street, on suspicion of possession/purchase of a controlled substance up to six ounces while armed with the intent to sell and failure to appear on a felony charge. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Brieanna Cottrell, 39, of the 100 block of F Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 6:45 p.m. March 16 at the 1400 block of Sunsweet Boulevard, Yuba City, on suspicion of failure to appear on a felony. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Baljit Singh Heer, 54, of Chico, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 11:43 p.m. March 16 at Highway 70, east of Feather River Boulevard. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Brittany Sanders, 27, of the 6000 block of Gosset Way, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10:56 a.m. March 16 at Clark Avenue, Yuba City. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.