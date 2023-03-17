Ricky Lasher, 38, of the 1400 block of Jamie Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 1 p.m. March 16 at his own residence, on suspicion of Grand theft money/labor/property. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Guillermo Soto Guzman, 21, of the 400 block of Paige Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 6:50 p.m. March 16 at his own residence, on suspicion of possession of ammunition as a prohibited person. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Jeremy Sanderlin, 42, of Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 8:02 p.m. March 16 at Shanghai Bend Road, Yuba City, on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon that is not a firearm. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Dionisio Guzman-Cruz, 29, of the 200 block of Park Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 8:36 p.m. March 16 at the 200 block of Park Avenue, Yuba City, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant involved in a dating relationship. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Javier Hernandez-Hernandez, 40, of the 700 block of Wilkie Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 5:30 a.m. March 16 at State Highway 99 north and south of Powerline Road. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.