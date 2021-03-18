FELONY ARRESTS
Matthew E. Hill, 40, homeless, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 9:05 p.m. March 17 on suspicion of obstructing or resisting an executive officer. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Bruce Paustian, 43, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 8:17 p.m. March 15 on Highway 99 at Lincoln Road. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Jennifer Short, 31, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 4:33 a.m. March 15. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.