FELONY ARRESTS
Brian Lowell Kibbe, 64, of the 10000 block of Spring Valley Road, Browns Valley, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 8:22 a.m. March 17 at his own residence, on suspicion of negligent discharge of a firearm that could result in someone’s injury or death. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Darra Chum, 67, of the 1900 block of Michelle Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 3:40 a.m. March 17 at his own residence, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant in a dating relationship. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Bryce McDermott, 33, of the 1100 block of Kenny Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department, 11:15 a.m. March 17 at the 1500 block of Poole Boulevard, Yuba City, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant in a dating relationship. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Daniel Sady, 40, of Pleasant Grove, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 1:33 a.m. March 17 at Catlett Road, west of Highway 99. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.