FELONY ARRESTS
Luis R. Johnson, 32, of the 300 block of Teegarden Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 8:50 p.m. Feb. 28 at his residence on suspicion of a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Nicole M. Johnson, 35, of the 5100 block of Lindhurst Avenue, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 12:22 a.m. Feb. 28 on Lindhurst Avenue on suspicion of evading a peace officer. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Adam Z. Stout, 31, of the 1800 block of First Avenue, Sutter, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 12:13 a.m. Feb. 28 on Butte House Road on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and DUI. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Anthony Caudillo, 26, of Gridley was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 5:51 p.m. Feb. 27 in the 2500 block of Allen Street on suspicion of threatening to commit a crime, and two counts of a convicted felony purchasing tear gas. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Gabriel A. Quintero, 28, of the 100 block of White Water Way, Yuba City, was arrested by Fish and Game at 11:50 a.m. Feb. 27 on Highway 99 on suspicion of evading a peace officer, a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, receiving known stolen property, possession of a controlled substance for sale, transporting meth, possession of a controlled substance while in possession of a loaded firearm, and possessing or purchasing a controlled narcotic for the purpose of sale. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Diamond M. West, 38, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:35 p.m. Feb. 26 in the 700 block of North Palora Avenue on suspicion of battery. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Jarnail S. Dollar, 54, of the 1800 block of Bridge Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 4:12 p.m. Feb. 26 in the 1900 block of Bridge Street on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Hugo-Enrique Ojeda-Ceballos, 34, homeless, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 3:17 p.m. Feb. 26 in the 1800 block of Bridge Street on suspicion of vandalism. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Michelle L. Chance, 39, of the 900 block of Market Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12:56 p.m. Feb. 26 at her residence on suspicion of grand theft and falsifying personal identification. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Martha S. Ortizsoto, 34, of the 200 block of Moore Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10:46 p.m. Feb. 28 on Woodbridge Avenue. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Steven A. Ferreira, 31, of Sacramento was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 8 p.m. Feb. 28 on Steffen Trail. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Robert L. Picetti, 40, of Rocklin was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 7:47 p.m. Feb. 28 on Highway 70. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Lisa M. Adams, 51, of Sacramento was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 5:55 p.m. Feb. 28 on Plumas Arboga Road. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Lance L. Taylor, 30, of Fremont was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 5:14 p.m. Feb. 28 on Feather River Boulevard. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
James D. Wright, 32, of Aiken, South Carolina, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 2:53 a.m. Feb. 28 on Highway 70. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
James R. Baxter, 35, of Sonoma was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12:17 a.m. Feb. 28 in the 1400 block of Colusa Avenue. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Charles C. Eggen, 36, of the 1300 block of El Dorado Lane, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:32 p.m. Feb. 27. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Michael F. Olszewski, 57, of the 200 block of Yosemite Way, Colusa, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 7:52 p.m. Feb. 27. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Jesus E. Melo-Cruz, 23, of the 500 block of Gray Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10:40 p.m. Feb. 26 at I and Fifth streets. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.