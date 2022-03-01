FELONY ARRESTS
Ronald Alexander Rients, 45, of Citrus Heights, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 1:16 a.m. March 1 at the Yuba County Jail, Marysville, on suspicion of taking a known stolen vehicle without consent. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Bryan Lee Benningfield Jr., 30, of the 4700 block of Leever Avenue, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 1 a.m. Feb. 28 in Arboga, on suspicion of evading a police officer. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Damien Cooper, 32, of the 4400 block of Martell Drive, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 12:28 p.m. Feb. 28 at the 500 block of South Walton Avenue, Yuba City, on suspicion of possession of a firearm as a prohibited person. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Stevie Allison Hight, 29, of the 400 block of Atwood Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 2:33 p.m. Feb. 28 at her own residence, on suspicion of corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant in a dating relationship. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.