FELONY ARRESTS
Andrea McCarthey, 22, of the 1000 block of Oswald Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 3:03 p.m. March 18 in the 1500 block of Poole Boulevard on suspicion of taking a vehicle without consent. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Johnnie Evans Jr., 35, of the 200 block of South Ohio Street, Gridley, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 12:46 p.m. March 18 on Highway 99 on suspicion of damaging or destroying a wireless communication device, and corporal injury. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Jacob Bratcher, 28, of Marysville was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12:17 p.m. March 18 in the 500 block of Plumas Street on suspicion of evading a peace officer and manufacturing or possessing metal knuckles. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Ricardo Franco, 25, of the 400 block of Woodbridge Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10:56 p.m. March 17 in the 1500 block of Poole Boulevard on suspicion of obstructing or resisting an executive officer. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Elijah Garcia, 21, of the 1400 block of Queens Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10:04 p.m. March 17 on Plumas Street on suspicion of obstructing or resisting an executive officer. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Kelly Baltazar, 24, of the 5900 block of Poplar Avenue, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 10:30 p.m. March 18 on Second Street. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.