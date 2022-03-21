FELONY ARRESTS
Jamie Leal, 33, of Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 1:56 a.m. March 19 on Park Avenue at Franklin Road in Yuba City on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm, two counts of taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent, hit and run causing property damage and petty theft. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Joanna Figueroa, 33, of the 700 block of Richland Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12 p.m. March 19 in the 700 block of Richland Road in Yuba City on suspicion of grand theft, petty theft and failure to appear. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Enrique Jimenez, 64, of the 1600 block of Tudor Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 10:03 p.m. March 19 in the 1600 block of Highway 113 on suspicion of criminal threats with the intent to terrorize. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Casey Cutright, 40, of the 1000 block of Courtyard Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:12 p.m. March 19 in the 1000 block of Courtyard Road in Yuba City on suspicion of criminal threats with the intent to terrorize and battery. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Mark Dunn Jr., 36, of the 10600 block of Coloma Road, Rancho Cordova, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12:15 a.m. March 20 in the 2100 block of Live Oak Boulevard in Yuba City on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant and child abuse. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
William Shepard, 32, of the 900 block of J Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12:50 a.m. March 20 on State Route 20 at Stabler Lane in Yuba City on suspicion of attempted burglary. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Lothario Garcia, 18, of the 1800 block of Sleepy Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 1:34 a.m. March 20 on C Street at Second Street in Yuba City on suspicion of carrying a loaded firearm in a public place under specific circumstances, receiving known stolen property, driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol, failure to provide valid vehicle registration and evading. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Cain Mora, 30, of the 1100 block of Queens Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12:35 p.m. March 20 in the Holly Oaks parking lot on suspicion of grand theft, second degree burglary, two counts of possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, violating a court order to prevent domestic violence, two counts of failure to appear and violation of probation. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Jaimare Wayne, 19, of the 800 block of Pomoma Avenue, Chico, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s at 7:20 p.m. March 20 on Highway 99 at State Route 20 in Yuba City on suspicion of hit and run causing death or injury, obstructing and evading. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
David D. Nelson, 26, of the 1800 block of Sixth Avenue, Sacramento, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 12:48 a.m. March 19 in the 4800 block of Fleming Avenue on suspicion of false impersonation, violation of probation, resisting arrest and possession of a controlled substance. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Robert B. Lucas, 37, of the 600 block of Eighth Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 3:01 a.m. March 18 on Tenth and J Streets in Marysville on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant and assault with force. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Justin G. Young, 38, of the 1300 block of Val Drive, Marysville, was arrested by the Wheatland Police Department at 1:50 a.m. March 18 in the 100 block of D Street in Wheatland on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on spouse or cohabitant. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Nicolas M. Salazar, 31, of the 1600 block of Sixth Street, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 3:22 p.m. March 18 on Eighth Street and E Street in Marysville on suspicion of false impersonation and concealing stolen property. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Saynt Ford, 51, of Brownsville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 8:46 p.m. March 19 in the 13400 block of Rice Crossing Road in Brownsville on suspicion of criminal threats, assault with a firearm and committing a felony while on bail or release. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Daniel Butcher-Morrissey, 37, of the 1700 block of Ellis Lake Drive, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11 p.m. March 17 at the 800 block of West Onstott, Yuba City, on suspicion of a parole violation of a felony. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Jose Espinoza, 81, of the 14000 block of Casa Linda Lane, Yolo, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 1:11 p.m. March 18 at his own residence, on suspicion of lewd and lascivious acts, including sexual penetration with a foreign object with a child under 14 years old and continuous sexual abuse of a child. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Jeremy Kelley, 35, of the 1800 block of McCune Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department, 10:35 p.m. March 18 at the 1300 block of Bouge Road, on suspicion of burglary and failure to appear on a felony charge.. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Lee Gastile III, 39, of the 16300 block of Central Street, Meridian, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 10:45 p.m. March 18 on Second at Central Street in Meridian on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Alvaro Navarro, 28, of the 400 block of Virginia Street, Gridley, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 5:48 a.m. March 19 on Highway 99 at Edger Road. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Derrick Murphey, 41, of the 2900 block of Hillview Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10:25 a.m. March 19 on Sutter Street at Market Street in Yuba City on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, possession of narcotics, selling drug paraphernalia to a person under the age of 18 and failure to appear. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Ashley Dreyer, 32, of the 800 block of 36th Street, Oakland, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 1:17 a.m. March 20 on Highway 99 at Powerline Road. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Emilio Rincon, 23, of the 17300 block of Acacia Street, Knights Landing, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 3:21 a.m. March 20 at Dollar General on Highway 99. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Jaspreet Sahota, 29, of the 5100 block of Moon Racker Lane, Roseville, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 4:04 a.m. March 20 on Highway 99 at Barry Road in Yuba City. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Raymundo Garcia, 29, of the 400 block of Bird Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 8:12 p.m. March 20 at Carl’s Jr. on Bridge Street and Highway 99 in Yuba City. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Alicia D. Lee, 38, of the 700 block of Brittanyann, Stockton, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 2:17 a.m. March 18 on Forty Mile Road east of Hard Rock Hotel and Casino. She was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Nicholas J. Rutledge-Felix, 27, of the 1600 block of Laugenour Drive, Woodland, was arrested by the Yuba-Sutter Net 5 Task Force at 11:45 p.m. March 17 on N. Beale Road at Hammonton-Smartsville Road on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for sale, driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol and hit and run. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Jaime Lopez, 35, of the 600 block of 8th Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:32 p.m. March 17 at Highway 99 at Hunn Road, Yuba City. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Lance McClellan, 42, of the 1100 block of Kensington Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 1:21 a.m. March 18 at Bridge Street at Boyd. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Maria Alvarez, 50, of the 800 block of South Walton Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 10 p.m. March 18 at Richard Road and Little John. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Angelina Echols, 39, of the 800 block of 11th Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:44 p.m. March 18 at Shasta and Highway 20, Yuba City. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.