FELONY ARRESTS
Carlos Estrada, 43, of the 500 block of Scott Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 8:40 p.m. March 20 in the 500 block of Scott Street on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm on a peace officer or firefighter, and obstructing or resisting an executive officer. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Ronald Britt, 50, of Yuba City was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 8:27 a.m. March 20 in the 900 block of Gray Avenue on suspicion of obstructing or resisting an executive officer. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Richard Huff, 33, of the 2900 block of Elm Street, Live Oak, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 4:57 a.m. March 20 at his residence on suspicion of obstructing or resisting an executive officer and threatening to commit a crime with the intent to terrorize. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Matthew Gregory, 18, of the 200 block of Clark Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12 a.m. March 20 at his residence on suspicion of making criminal threats with the intent to cause great bodily injury and battery. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Dewan Kemp, 18, of Sacramento was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10:25 p.m. March 19 in the 200 block of Clark Avenue on suspicion of carrying a loaded firearm in public, and carrying a loaded and unregistered handgun. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Ronald G. Wensel, 64, of the 1200 block of North Levee Road, Marysville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 2:38 p.m. March 21 on North Levee Road. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Federico C. Aldana, 32, of the 900 block of East Crest Court, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10:21 p.m. March 21 on Lincoln Road. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Juan Cazares, 31, of the 10000 block of Live Oak Boulevard, Live Oak, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 7:44 p.m. March 21 on Highway 99. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Patricia A. Gonzalez, 19, of the 1800 block of Reed Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 5 a.m. March 21 on Walton Avenue.
Tre Hudson-Betha, 21, of the 1500 block of Edith Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10:12 p.m. March 20 in the 1200 block of Melton Drive. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Javier Vega-Tovar, 27, of North Highlands was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 2:16 a.m. March 20 on Highway 99. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Anthony Hinojosa, 35, of Nicolaus was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:15 a.m. March 18 on Garden Highway. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.