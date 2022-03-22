FELONY ARRESTS
Christopher Jack Wilden, 35, of the 900 block of Virginia Avenue, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 3 p.m. March 21 at his own residence on suspicion of corporal injury involving a spouse/cohabitant. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Adolfo Ponce-Gonzalez, 51, of the 1600 block of 4th Street, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 4:20 a.m. March 21 at his own residence, on suspicion of lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14 years old. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Drevon Raymar Stanley, 30, of the 4800 block of Powerline Road, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department, 2:45 p.m. March 21 at the 300 block of 6th Street, on suspicion of vandalism and resisting an executive officer. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Christopher Caico, 47, of Sacramento, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office, 9:33 a.m. March 21 at Kirksville Road, Yuba City, on suspicion of possessing a usable amount of a controlled substance while armed, carrying a concealed weapon and being a prohibited person in possession of ammunition. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Darion Sandoval, 27, of the 600 block of Shasta Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department, 11:20 a.m. March 21 at Orange Street and Colusa Avenue, Yuba City, on suspicion of possessing marijuna with the intent to sell, committing a felony while released on bail and being a prohibited person in possession of ammunition. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Justin Cole, 36, of the 1300 block of Plumas Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department, 10:40 p.m. March 21 at the 1100 block of Tharp Road, Yuba City, on suspicion of burglary. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Nathan Anderson, 58, of the 1000 block of Tiburon Way, Plumas Lake, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 6:35 p.m. March 21 at the 1000 block of Tiburon Way. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Francisco Gutierrez Jr., 23, of the 61 block of Neilson Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 3:09 p.m. March 21 at Franklin Avenue and Wilbur Avenue. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.