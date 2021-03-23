FELONY ARRESTS
Cindy K. Thao, 26, of the 1400 block of Bingham Avenue, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 10:26 p.m. March 22 at her residence on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon that was not a firearm and inflicting corporal injury. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Jose Salgado, 19, of the 1400 block of Knights Row, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 1:35 p.m. March 22 in the 1500 block of Poole Boulevard on suspicion of attempted murder, shooting at an inhabited dwelling or vehicle, discharging a firearm from a vehicle, and carrying a loaded firearm. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Max Gallup, 26, of Sacramento was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 1:38 a.m. March 22 on Garden Highway just north of Obanion Road on suspicion of evading a peace officer.
DUI ARREST
Jesus Mendoza Campos, 52, of Esparto was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 12:15 a.m. March 22 on Highway 113 at Leiser Road. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.