FELONY ARRESTS
Casey John Landis, 40, of the 100 block of East 17th Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 10:15 p.m. March 22 at the 5800 block of Rupert Avenue on suspicion of assault with the intent to commit a serious sex crime, making criminal theats and burglary. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Jeffrey Raymond Looney, 34, of the 1800 block of 3rd Avenue, Sutter, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 5 p.m. March 22 at the 700 block of E Street, Marysville, on suspicion of burglary and forgery. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Joseph Benedetti, 36, of the 1100 block of Thunder Ranch Way, Plumas Lake, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office, 3:35 p.m. March 22 at his own residence, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant involved in a dating relationship. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Gary Haak, 36, of the 1700 block of Rebecca Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department, 5:20 p.m. March 22 at his own residence, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant involved in a dating relationship. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Ruben Lopez, 52, of the 1500 block of Golden Plover Street, Plumas Lake, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 11:14 p.m. March 21 at Highway 70, north of Nicolaus. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Carolyn Bruton, 44, of the 1500 block of Alfred Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12:02 p.m. March 22 at Stabler Lane and Poole Boulevard, Yuba City. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Jordan Brod, 23, of the 1400 block of Stabler Lane, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12:35 p.m. March 22 at Stabler Lane and Poole Boulevard, Yuba City. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Darren Hanson, 58, of Citrus Heights, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 7:24 p.m. March 22 at the 901 block of North Walton Avenue, Yuba City. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Christian Magana, 27, of the 300 block of Idaho Street, Gridley, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 9:13 p.m. March 22 at Highway 20 at Gray Avenue, Yuba City. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.