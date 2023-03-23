DUI ARRESTS
DUI ARRESTS
Isaac Mejia, 19, of the 1700 block of Ellis Lake Drive, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 3:02 a.m. March 22 at B Street and North Barrett Road. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Scott Potter, 35, of the 1600 block of Cattail Court, Marysville, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 11:58 a.m. March 22 at State Highway 99 north, south of Riego Road. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Jesus Garcia, 30, of the 9200 block of Albert Street, Live Oak, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 4:30 p.m. March 22 at State Highway 99 and Franklin Road. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Justin Raneses, 39, of Sacramento, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 9:01 p.m. March 22 at State Highway 99 southbound, north of Feather River Bridge. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
