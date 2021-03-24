FELONY ARRESTS
Christina Quintana, 39, of the 900 block of Spiva Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 4:26 p.m. March 23 in the 900 block of Clark Avenue on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Alec Bumanglag, 31, of the 500 block of Gray Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 7:41 a.m. March 23 in the 1300 block of Geneva Avenue on suspicion of receiving known stolen property, grand theft, burglary, possession of a controlled substance, and being under the influence of a controlled substance. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Heather J. Farren, 47, of the 200 block of E Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 7:41 a.m. March 23 in the 400 block of Fifth Street on suspicion of vandalism and burglary. She was booked into the Yuba County Jail.