FELONY ARRESTS
Joshua Rutledge, 34, of the 1400 block of Geneva Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 9:14 a.m. March 24 at his residence on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Austin Duvall, 35, of the 400 block of Main Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 6:30 a.m. March 24 at Second Street and Bridge Street on suspicion of assault with a firearm on a person, being a former felon or drug addict in possession of a firearm, and assault with a deadly weapon that was not a firearm. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Eduardo Esparza, 27, of the first block of Clinton Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 1 a.m. March 25 at Gray Avenue and Bridge Street. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Kari Malone, 20, of Rio Linda was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 9 p.m. March 24 in the 1400 block of Princess Street, Yuba City. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.