FELONY ARRESTS
Travis Wayne Perkins, 34, of the 5500 block of Cottonwood Avenue, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 1:13 p.m. March 23 at his own residence, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant involved in a dating relationship. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Lincoln Scott Bellflower, 57, of the 4100 block of Feather River Boulevard, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 11:30 a.m. March 24 at his own residence, on suspicion of unlawfully taking a vehicle without consent. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Ian Nathan Kawika Leal, 30, of Carmichael, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 11:30 a.m. March 24 at his own residence, on suspicion of unlawfully taking a vehicle without consent. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Heather Marie Wood, 36, of the 700 block of 13th Street Marysville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 3:07 p.m. March 24 at the 800 block of J Street, Marysville. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.