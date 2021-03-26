FELONY ARRESTS
Juan Garcia, 26, of the 800 block of Forbes Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12:55 a.m. March 26 at his residence on suspicion of threatening to commit a crime. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Jessica Garduque, 25, of Oroville was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 10 a.m. March 25 on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance for sale. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Alfred Morin, 42, of Elk Grove was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 3:50 p.m. March 24 at Stafford Way and Regent Loop, Yuba City, on suspicion of vehicle theft, evading and DUI. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Jakob Balderrama, 21, of the 1800 block of Jeffrey Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:47 p.m. March 25 in the 1000 block of Hillcrest Avenue. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.