FELONY ARRESTS
Fernando Hernandez-Soto, 29, of the 1200 block of Plumas Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 5:54 a.m. on March 26 at Burns Drive at Garden Hwy on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Tyler Smith, 29, of the 800 block of Graystone Court, Yuba City, was arrested by Yuba City Police Department at 1:28 p.m. March 26 at the 600 block of B Street, on suspicion of obstruction of justice and resisting a police officer. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.