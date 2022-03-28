FELONY ARRESTS
Gabriel Flores, 38, of the 1600 block of Old Street, Linda, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 10:57 p.m. March 25 on S. George Washington Boulevard at Lincoln Road in Yuba City on suspicion of grand theft, burglary, vandalism with $400 or more in damages, taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent, possession of a controlled substance, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, attempting to receive known stolen property, committing a felony while released on bail and failure to appear. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Daniel Reed, 25, of the 5800 block of Rupert Avenue, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department on B Street at Emerson Street in Yuba City on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant, child abuse, driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher, driving under the influence with a previous DUI conviction within ten years and driving with a suspended license. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Patrick Johnson, 55, of the 10300 block of O Street, Live Oak, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 7:05 a.m. March 27 in the 10300 block of O Street in Live Oak on suspicion of possession of child pornography. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Alexx Collins, 32, of Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 7:10 a.m. March 27 on Market Street in Yuba City on suspicion of child abuse with possible great bodily injury or death, unlawful camping, resisting arrest and three counts of failure to appear. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Kyle Evans, 43, of the 1000 block of El Margarita Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 3:28 p.m. March 27 on Butte House Road at Elmer Road in Yuba City on suspicion of identity theft. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Sultana Al-Salahuddin, 39, of the 1500 block of North Beale Road, Marysville, was arrested by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office at 6:07 p.m. March 27 in the 1300 block of Wescott Road in Colusa on suspicion of taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent, petty theft, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, two counts of committing a felony while released on bail and three counts of failure to appear. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Pablo Orosco, 21, of the 500 block of Poppy Lane, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 7:07 p.m. March 23 in the 500 block of Poppy Lane in Yuba City on suspicion of carrying a loaded firearm in public under specific circumstances, evading and violation of parole. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Daniel Rodriguez, 32, of the 2800 block of Monroe Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10:21 p.m. March 23 in the 900 block of Shasta Street in Yuba City on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a controlled substance and possession of controlled substance paraphernalia. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Lani King, 40, of the 5700 block of Grove Avenue, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 9:20 a.m. March 24 in Yuba City on suspicion of embezzlement and grand theft. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Erick Rodriguez, 30, of the 4400 block of Windcloud Avenue, Sacramento, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 4:40 p.m. March 24 in the 700 block of W. Onstott Frontage Road on suspicion of second degree burglary, identity theft and forgery. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Jordan Rodemaker, 28, of the 4000 block of Marlette Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 1:56 a.m. March 25 on Garden Highway at Percy Avenue in Yuba City on suspicion of two counts of identity theft, false personation, two counts of petty theft, possession of narcotics and three counts of failure to appear. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
James Horn Jr., 57, of the 4500 block of Virginia Street, Oroville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 9:18 a.m. March 25 in the 2300 block of Melba Street in Yuba City on suspicion of taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent, possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of narcotics, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and three counts of failure to appear. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Connor Norris, 31, of the 900 block of Spiva Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10:20 a.m. March 25 in the 900 block of Tharp Road in Yuba City on suspicion of carrying a concealed dirk or dagger, two counts of possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and violation of the ammunition sale information requirement. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Julio Escobedo, 33, of Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 3:18 p.m. March 25 on Elmer Avenue in Yuba City on suspicion of vandalism with $400 or more in damages, cultivating six or more marijuana plants, resisting arrest and failure to appear. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Isaac Mejiajua, 18, of Live Oak, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 8:20 p.m. March 25 on Queens Avenue at Upland Drive in Yuba City on suspicion of carrying a loaded firearm in public under specific circumstances, manufacturing, sale or possession of an undetectable firearm, possession of narcotics, driving without a license, unsafe movement on the highway and failure to provide valid vehicle registration. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Mary Johnson, 35, of the 1600 block of Gold Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 10:57 p.m. March 25 on on S. George Washington Boulevard at Lincoln Road in Yuba City on suspicion of taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent, possession of a controlled substance and possession of controlled substance paraphernalia. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Gurjinder Bains, 43, of the 6200 block of Cant Avenue, Live Oak, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 12:17 p.m. March 25 in the 1800 block of Eighth Street on suspicion of criminal threats. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Bobby L. Ramirez, 23, of the 900 block of Virginia Avenue, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 1:50 a.m. March 27 on Woodruff Lane at State Route 20 on suspicion of evading and reckless driving. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Eduardo Valdez, 26, of the 1400 block of Highway 99, Gridley, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 8:09 a.m. March 27 on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm, carrying a loaded firearm, possession of a controlled substance, possession of narcotics, possession of a controlled substance for sale, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, hit and run and possession of burglary tools. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Kelley T. Hansen, 32, of the 500 block of Ninth Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 4:53 p.m. March 27 in the 500 block of Ninth Street in Marysville on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant and assault with force. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Juan D. Marquez, 20, of the 4700 block of Western Avenue, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 2 p.m. March 27 in the 1700 block of Beverly Avenue in Olivehurst on suspicion of possession of a large capacity magazine, carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm, crossing double yellow lines, failure to stop for a peace officer and evading. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Shawna D. McDaniels, 46, of the 1700 block of Ellis Lake Drive, Marysville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 10:11 p.m. March 27 at Carl’s Jr. in Marysville on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm likely to cause great bodily injury, possession of a controlled substance and possession of controlled substance paraphernalia. She was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Akili M. Lewis, 42, of the 1700 1700 block of Ellis Lake Drive, Marysville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 10:11 p.m. March 27 at Carl’s Jr. in Marysville on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm likely to cause great bodily injury. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Kaitlyn D. Vansant, 21, of the 4000 block of Berry Avenue, Olivehurst, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 10:33 p.m. March 27 on George Avenue just south of McGowan Parkway in Olivehurst on suspicion of murder. She was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Eva Todd, 54, of Sacramento, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 2:22 a.m. March 26 on southbound Highway 99 at Riego Road. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Katie Bradfield, 29, of the 1200 block of Kenny Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 3:16 a.m. March 26 on Percy Avenue at Campbell Way in Yuba City on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher and failure to stop at a stop sign. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Erik Cruz Rosales, 26, of the 1200 block of Plumas Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10:40 p.m. March 26 on Forbes Avenue at Clark Avenue in Yuba City on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher and driving without a license. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
D’vin Woods, 27, of the 37000 block of Pine Valley Court, Palmdale, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 2:03 a.m. March 27 on Highway 99 south of Sacramento Avenue. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Timothy Fjeldal, 32, of the 600 block of Eighth Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 9:10 a.m. March 27 in the 1100 block of Harter Parkway in Yuba City on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, possession of an opium pipe and three counts of failure to appear. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Mayra Valadez-Oseguera, 27, of the 300 block of Hetherington Circle, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 9:50 a.m. March 27 in the 300 block of Hetherington Circle in Yuba City on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher and driving with a suspended license. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Luis Guzman Jimenez, 39, of the 10700 block of Saitand Way, Rancho Cordova, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 11:24 p.m. March 27 on southbound Highway 99 at the Highway 70 split. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Miguel Fielding Jr., 50, of the 500 block of Teesdale Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 1:30 a.m. March 24 in the 400 block of B Street in Yuba City on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance, two counts of disorderly conduct, two counts of entering a dwelling, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, and two counts of failure to appear. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Eymard Cruz, 24, of the 1000 block of Garden Highway, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 9:29 p.m. March 24 on Marica Avenue at Clark Avenue in Yuba City. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Stephanie Potts, 35, of the 2100 block of Reed Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 1:17 a.m. March 25 in the 1600 block of Lincoln Road in Yuba City on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Jonathan Jimenez, 19, of the 1200 block of Plumas Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10:22 p.m. March 25 on Plumas Avenue at Alteras Avenue in Yuba City on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher and driving without a license. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Kyrin D. Carter, 25, homeless, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 3:28 a.m. March 25 at Hard Rock Casino and Hotel on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance. She was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Jeremy L. Easter, 56, of the 1700 block of Silver Stage Court, Plumas Lake, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 12:28 a.m. March 26 in the 1700 block of Silver Stage Court in Plumas Lake. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Daniel S. Morga, 47, of the 7700 block of Greenback Lane, Citrus Heights, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 9:53 p.m. March 26 in the 600 block of Third Street in Marysville on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol and possession of narcotics. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Antolena L. Kiehl, 32, of Audubon, Penn, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 4:05 a.m. March 27 in the 800 block of F Street in Marysville on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance. She was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
You H. Yang, 39, of the 1900 block of Country Club Court, Marysville, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 5:42 p.m. March 27 on northbound Highway 70 in Plumas Lake. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Sabryna E. Jones, 33, of the 600 block of Fremont Way, Marysville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 6:50 p.m. March 27 on Fourth and F Streets in Marysville on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol and driving with a restricted license. She was booked into the Yuba County Jail.