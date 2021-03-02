FELONY ARRESTS
Justin C. Coats, 34, of the 1400 block of Fairway Drive, Arboga, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 4:13 p.m. March 1 in the 800 block of E Street on suspicion of threatening to commit a crime, corporal injury, and assault with force. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Jose I. Merida, 29, of the 500 block of Gray Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 3:48 p.m. March 1 at his residence on suspicion of corporal injury, threatening to commit a crime, and false imprisonment. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Miguel S. Penley, 44, of the 1200 block of Rosemary Lane, Yuba City, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 10:26 a.m. March 1 on E Street on suspicion of manufacturing a controlled substance, and a prohibited person in possession of a firearm and ammunition. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
DUI ARREST
Richard T. J. Miller, 33, of Oroville was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 2:35 a.m. March 1 on Highway 20. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.