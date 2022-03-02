FELONY ARRESTS
John Alston, 36, of the 1500 block of Pondview Drive, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10 p.m. March 1 at Highway 20 at Walton Avenue, Yuba City, on suspicion of conspiracy to commit a crime. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Brett McAllister, 34, of the 1700 block of Deborah Lane, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10 p.m. March 1 at Highway 20 at Walton Avenue, Yuba City, on suspicion of conspiracy to commit a crime. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Evan Bramer, 22, of the 1800 block of White Oak Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 1:50 a.m. March 1 at his own residence. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Isaac Anthony Hudson Garcia, 28, of the 800 block of Lincoln Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 11:07 p.m. March 1 at B Street and Fourth Street, Marysville. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.