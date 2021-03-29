FELONY ARRESTS
Daniel R. Van Doorn, 42, of the 6000 block of Gossett Way, Linda, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 5:41 p.m. March 28 at his residence on suspicion of threatening to commit a crime and assault with a firearm on a person. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Shanti D. Kellett, 37, of Marysville was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 3:20 p.m. March 28 in the 1700 block of Hammonton-Smartsville Road, Linda, on suspicion of kidnapping. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Mohit Swan, 18, of the 700 block of Rosalind Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 2 p.m. March 28 at Garden Highway and Second Street on suspicion of discharging a firearm from a vehicle at a person and attempted murder. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Francisco Sanchez, 28, of the 200 block of Del Monte Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10:45 a.m. March 28 in Sacramento on suspicion of elder abuse, robbery, threatening to commit a crime, and kidnapping. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Angel Serrato, 24, of Rio Linda was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 3:38 a.m. March 28 on Forty Mile Road on suspicion of obstructing or resisting an executive officer. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Brett Wilkerson, 41, of Wasilla, Arkansas, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 2:23 p.m. March 27 in the 2300 block of Michigan Court on suspicion of false imprisonment. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Shawn Hodge, 42, of the 1700 block of Sandpiper Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 12 a.m. March 27 at his residence on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Tyler Smith, 29, of the 800 block of Graystone Court, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 1:28 p.m. March 26 in the 600 block of B Street on suspicion of obstruction of justice and resisting a police officer. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Fernando Hernandez-Soto, 29, of the 1200 block of Plumas Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 5:54 a.m. on March 26 at Burns Drive and Garden Highway on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Stephen Barboza, 31, of the 1100 block of Rideout Way, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 6:11 p.m. March 28 at Garden Highway and Second Street. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Rosemarie M. Zolling, 40, of the 1800 block of Slingshot Drive, Plumas Lake, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 2:45 a.m. March 28 at Forty Mile Road and Dairy Road. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Marc J. Catindig, 22, of the 1100 block of Sam Rider Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 2:23 a.m. March 28 at his residence. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Alexander Moreno-Villegas, 18, of the first block of Nelson Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 1:17 a.m. March 28 at Franklin Avenue and Gray Avenue. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.