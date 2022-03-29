FELONY ARRESTS
An Huang, 34, of San Francisco, was arrested by the Department of Fish and Game at 10:07 p.m. March 27 at Cranmore and Currell Road, on suspicion of assault on a police officer with a semi-automatic firearm and being in possession of a firearm and ammunition as a felon. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Teleshia Andrews, 36, of the 1500 block of Jodi Drive Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 3:32 p.m. March 28 at her own residence, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant involved in a dating relationship. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Rigoberto Guevara Jr., 20, of the 400 block of Camino Cortez Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:56 p.m. March 28 at Kimball Avenue at Sloss Avenue, Yuba City, on suspicion of carrying a loaded firearm as a criminal street gang member. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Abraham Avila, 28, of Rancho Cordova, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 1:08 a.m. March 28 at Highway 99 at Lincoln Road, Yuba City. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Martha Hernandez-Narez, 48, of Rancho Cordova, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 1:08 a.m. March 28 at Highway 20 at Civic Center Boulevard, Yuba City. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Pauline Foster, 64, of the 1600 block of Magnolia Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at noon March 28 at the 1400 block of Live Oak Boulevard, Yuba City. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Tymarien McDowell, 45, of Vallejo, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 11:34 p.m. March 28 at Highway 99 south of OBanion. The arrestee was booked into Sutter County Jail.