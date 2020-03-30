FELONY arrests
Andrew M. Potts, 20, of the 6030 block of College View Drive, Linda, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:57 p.m. March 29 in the 730 block of West Onstott Road, Yuba City, on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon not a firearm. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Magdalena D. Stricklin, 26, of the 760 block of Plumas St., Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:10 p.m. March 29 on suspicion of vehicle theft and bringing a controlled substance into jail. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Jerrell J. Hicks, 25, of the 6000 block of Oleander Lane, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 7:49 a.m. March 29 on suspicion of abuse. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Philip J. Williams, 39, of the 7100 block of Therese Trail, Browns Valley, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 9:38 p.m. March 27 at his residence on suspicion of threatening to commit a crime, being a former felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, manufacturing an assault weapon for sale, possessing a prohibited weapon, possessing a short barreled rifle, and possessing an assault weapon. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Levi W. Lankford, 33, of the 1870 block of Meadow Court, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 8:21 p.m. March 27 on suspicion of assault with a weapon not a firearm on a peace officer and obstructing or resisting an executive officer. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Cynthia B. Collins, 54, of the 600 block of Sutter St., Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 5:23 a.m. March 27 in the 1600 block of East Onstott Road, Yuba City, on suspicion of evading a peace officer. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
DUI arrests
Peter P. Blyschyk, 18, of Sacramento, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 8:44 p.m. March 29 on Highway 20 at Marysville Road. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.