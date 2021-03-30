FELONY ARRESTS
Luis E. Munoz, 35, homeless, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 4:40 p.m. March 29 on Highway 70 at Feather River Boulevard on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance for sale, transporting or selling a controlled substance, and committing a felony while released on his own recognizance. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Dontay McConnell, 23, of the 1500 block of Richards Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 8:55 p.m. March 28 in the 700 block of North Palora Avenue on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Alexander Santiago, 31, of Aberdeen, Washington, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 11:54 p.m. March 29 on Highway 99 at Eager Road. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Nicole A. Johnson, 26, of the 16000 block of Willow Glen Road, Brownsville, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 2:15 p.m. March 29 on Willow Glen Road. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Lorenzo B. Hernandez, 46, of the 1800 block of Park Circle, Marysville, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 5:14 a.m. March 29 on Highway 70. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.