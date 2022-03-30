FELONY ARRESTS
Julian Antonio Martinez, 33, of Forest Grove was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 11 p.m. March 29 at McGowan Parkway, on suspicion of evading a police officer and cruelty to a child. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Kevin Hensley, 45, of Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 4:15p.m. March 29 at Market Street and Lynn Way, on suspicion of violating parole of a felony. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Liam Green, 21, of Tahoe, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12:26 p.m. March 29 at the 1100 block of Tharp Road, Yuba City. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.