FELONY ARREST
Jessica Fiorenza, 34, of Kings Beach, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 12:39 a.m. March 29 on Bogue Road, on suspicion of bringing alcohol/drugs into a jail/prison. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARREST
Aliyah Ramirez, 25, of the 3500 block of Brown Road, Colusa, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 11 a.m. March 29 at the 1000 block of Civic Center Boulevard, Yuba City. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
