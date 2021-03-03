FELONY ARRESTS
Timothy S. King, 46, of the 4600 block of Western Avenue, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 9:05 a.m. March 2 in the 300 block of Colusa Avenue in Yuba City on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance while armed, first degree robbery, being a felony in possession of a firearm, possession of ammunition, possession of a controlled substance for sale and resisting arrest. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Angel M. Cole, 23, of the 1300 block of Buchanan Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 5:20 p.m. March 2 in the 500 block of Colusa Avenue in Yuba City on suspicion of first degree robbery, receiving known stolen property and possession of a controlled substance. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Gregorio R. Portillo, 32, of North Highlands, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:22 a.m. March 2 in the 500 block of Colusa Avenue in Yuba City on suspicion of first degree robbery and receiving known stolen property. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Erika Farris, 29, of the 6100 block of Dunning Avenue, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Department at 9:40 p.m. March 2 at her residence on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury. She was booked into the Yuba County Jail.