FELONY ARRESTS
Jose Angeles-Ocegueda, 41, of the 300 block of Pine Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:15 p.m. March 1 at his own residence, on suspicion of shooting at an inhabited dwelling or vehicle and altering or removing identification marks on a firearm. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Jose Solis, 26, of the 1700 block of Shay Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10 p.m. March 1 at his own residence, on violation of parole of a felony charge. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Angela Noble-Cortes, 24, of Sacramento, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10:10 p.m. March 2 at the 800 block of J Street, Marysville, on suspicion of corporal injury involving a spouse or cohabitant involved in a dating relationship. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.