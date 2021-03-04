FELONY ARRESTS
Lajuan L. Washington, 24, of the 1900 block of 11th Avenue, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 3:49 p.m. March 3 at his residence on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Amber A. Kerr, 25, of the 650 block of East 17th Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 9:12 p.m. March 2 in the 2500 block of Cheim Boulevard on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury, DUI causing injury, and battery of a custodial officer. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Anthony J. Partida, 33, of the 760 block of Orange Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 5:22 p.m. March 2 at his residence on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon that was not a firearm. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.